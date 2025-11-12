Putin, Tokayev to discuss bilateral relations, primarily economic — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss the entire agenda of bilateral relations, primarily trade and economic cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a good opportunity, firstly, for the two presidents to discuss in detail and as part of broad delegations the entire agenda of bilateral relations, primarily trade and economic cooperation," he told reporters when asked about expectations from Tokayev’s state visit to Russia.

The relations between the two countries are very close and multifaceted, Peskov said, adding that "there are many issues on the agenda." "We are truly very close partners," he noted.

Russia ranks second in economic cooperation with Kazakhstan after China, as a trading partner in the first place, Peskov added. "These are very significant volumes. And in terms of investment, we're practically competing for first place in Kazakhstan's economy. This is why there's plenty to discuss," the Kremlin spokesman said.