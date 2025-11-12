Russia resolutely condemns terrorism in any form — MFA on New Delhi blast

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and calls for its complete eradication, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement following the November 10 explosion in New Delhi.

"Russia firmly denounces terrorism in every manifestation and consistently advocates for the elimination of this global menace. We are convinced that genuine solidarity among all members of the international community is essential to effectively counter this threat," Zakharova said.

She expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

On the evening of November 10, a car exploded near the Red Fort (Lal Qila) in the Indian capital. According to the latest reports, 13 people were killed and more than 20 were injured. The blast occurred on the same day police foiled a terrorist attack in Faridabad, Haryana State, which borders New Delhi, arresting three suspects and seizing 350 kilograms of explosives.

The key suspect has been identified as Dr. Umar Un Nabi from Pulwama in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to preliminary findings, he had ties to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed and was allegedly driving the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the historic monument.