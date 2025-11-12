Russia, US have no contact about Kiev attempt to assassinate high-ranking cleric

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. As new evidence about the February assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Simferopol and Crimea surfaces, the Kremlin points out that it has had no contact with the United States about the Ukrainian plot.

"No," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked by TASS whether Moscow had shared information with Washington about that attempt by Kiev.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the purpose of the terrorist plot against Metropolitan Tikhon was to disrupt negotiations between Russia and the United States. It recently became known that Tikhon's assistant Denis Popovich and cleric Nikita Ivankovich were supposed to commit the assassination in February 2025.

According to the FSB, on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, they were supposed to assassinate Tikhon by detonating an improvised explosive device in the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow. According to their sincere confession, after the start of the special military operation, they were recruited by the Ukrainian special services to spy on Tikhon and obtain information about his contacts with religious structures and government agencies.