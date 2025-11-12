MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The European Union "pumped the brakes" on Kiev’s move to adopt a law removing the Russian language from protection under the European Charter, Alexey Polischuk, head of the second department of the CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

In October, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament] proposing to remove Russian from the list of languages subject to protection under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. However, it was later withdrawn.

"Unconditional support from Brussels has long been perceived by Kiev as a carte-blanche, including for actions that go beyond legal and moral norms. But, as we know, impunity breeds a sense of entitlement. Apparently, Kiev assumed that the anti-Russian EU would approve yet another illegitimate act, but they miscalculated. This time, Europe curbed its proteges," Polischuk noted in response to a corresponding question.

The diplomat also drew attention to statements from the Rada that the government took this step "under pressure from certain functionaries of the Council of Europe, who are allegedly ‘lobbying for Russian interests.’" "They did not bat an eye at the absurdity of such a claim considering the fact that Russia left the Council of Europe back in 2022," Polischuk stressed.

"Nonetheless, there should be no illusions that the withdrawal of this bill would ever make Kiev reconsider its discriminatory policy towards the Russian language," the diplomat concluded.