Russia condemns terrorism in any form, diplomat says in wake of New Delhi incident

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow denounces terrorism in all forms as it advocates measures to eradicate this heinous practice, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on a New Delhi blast.

"Russia resolutely condemns any manifestations or forms of terrorism as it has promoted eradicating that evil. It’s our belief that key to this is that the international community come together to effectively fight this threat," the diplomat said.

On Monday evening, a car exploded at a red light near the Red Fort landmark in the Indian capital. Ten people were killed and more than 20 others were injured. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Police are investigating the incident.