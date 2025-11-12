Moscow upholds inviolability of Ukrainian embassy building in Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia upholds the inviolability of the premises of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow, and Kiev sticks to the same principles regarding Russia’s diplomatic property, according to available information, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"The buildings of our embassy in Kiev and consulates general in Odessa and Kharkov are not currently being used, and they remain inviolable, available information shows. For our part, we maintain the inviolability of Ukraine’s diplomatic real estate in Russia in accordance with the Vienna convention and bilateral agreements," the senior Russian diplomat said.

In accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, following Kiev’s unilateral severance of diplomatic ties in February 2022, both countries are obliged to respect and safeguard each other’s diplomatic premises, along with the contents and archives, even in the midst of a military conflict, Polishchuk explained.

"In addition, Russia and Ukraine comply with the 1998 intergovernmental agreement on accommodating and servicing ambassadorial residencies, under which their buildings are state-owned and immune," the diplomat continued. Even as the Kiev municipal authorities terminated a lease contract for the land plot where the Russian embassy is located in 2023, and Moscow responded in kind, these decisions have not affected the status of the embassy buildings, he explained.