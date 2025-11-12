Kremlin has nothing to comment on Ukraine’s security secretary’s plan to unblock POW swaps

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that he has nothing to say regarding the intention of Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, to unblock POW swaps with Russia.

"Currently, I have nothing to report on this topic," the Kremlin official said at a press briefing.

On November 11, Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia, suddenly claimed that he was in Istanbul for new meetings on the issues of POW swaps. Previously, neither side reported this trip or any upcoming negotiations on the matter.