Russia continues to develop cooperation with Armenia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia continues to advance cooperation with Armenia both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of integration processes, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We continue to advance our cooperation with Yerevan both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of integration processes. We will continue to do this. Contacts at the highest level are held frequently," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on an SVR report about Armenia's plans to buy grain from Ukraine instead of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported earlier that due to political reasons Armenia intends to abandon Russian grain in favor of more expensive Ukrainian grain at the expense of funding provided by the European Union. The SVR called such plans by the Armenian side the "Yerevan kiss," drawing a parallel with the "Judas kiss."