BBC distorting Trump’s speech constitutes a crime — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The actions of the British Broadcasting Company (BBC), which distorted the statements of US President Donald Trump regarding the 2021 Capitol riots, constitute an information crime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a broadcast on Sputnik radio.

As the diplomat noted, BBC leadership has been accused of tampering with programs and censoring Trump’s speeches. "They mangled his [Trump’s] speech so severely that it gave the impression he was, at the time of the broadcast, almost calling for – or at the very least approving – the events that unfolded following the election in which he competed with [Joe] Biden. That he supposedly endorsed what later occurred in and around the Capitol," she said.

"They were manipulating his speech by splicing it. Generally, for those who pose as a free, independent press operating under a ban on censorship, such actions constitute a monstrous crime," Zakharova stressed.

"I view this as a genuine information crime. Especially when the situation is charged, and especially when one understands that the fate of a human, a country, a nation depends on these materials," the foreign ministry spokeswoman concluded.