Russia ready to resume Istanbul talks with Ukraine, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia is willing to resume the negotiation process in Istanbul with Ukraine, and the ball is in Ukraine’s court, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second Department of CIS countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS in an interview.

"For the time being, Kiev has put the negotiations on a pause. Turkish officials have repeatedly called on them to resume those. The Russian team [of negotiators] is ready for that, and the ball is in Ukraine’s court," the senior Russian diplomat said, commenting on the prospects of restarting peace talks.

Earlier, Istanbul hosted three rounds of direct talks with Ukrainian officials, Polishchuk recalled. Even as the conversation was not an easy one, the two sides reached major humanitarian agreements to conduct large-scale POW exchanges, return the bodies of killed soldiers and bring civilians home, he explained. "The two sides exchanged memorandums on their vision of resolving the conflict. Besides, a myth alleging that dozens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been kidnapped has been dispelled," the diplomat added, saying that one-third of names on the list of 339 kids presented by Ukraine to Russia have proven irrelevant. And the Ukrainians have yet to respond to a Russian proposal on establishing three working groups as part of the Istanbul peace process, Polishchuk concluded.