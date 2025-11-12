UK security adviser contacted Kremlin with no intent to hear Russia’s position — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. British Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell did contact Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov earlier this year, but the dialogue did not progress due to London’s unwillingness to consider Moscow’s position, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Indeed, there was a contact, that is correct. The dialogue did not continue. The issue is that during this contact, the [British] side was focused on outlining the European position, without any intention or willingness to listen to ours. Naturally, when a mutual exchange of viewpoints is impossible, the dialogue cannot advance," the spokesman clarified.

Earlier, the Financial Times (FT), citing sources, reported that Powell had tried to open a backchannel with the Kremlin earlier this year by contacting Ushakov. The call was meant to convey the positions of the United Kingdom and other European countries to the Russian side. The newspaper noted that the conversation was a one-off and that Powell was unable to establish a sustained communication channel.