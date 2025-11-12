MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Reports by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) are never unfounded, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on an SVR report about Armenia's plans to buy grain from Ukraine instead of Russia.

"SVR reports are never baseless," he pointed out in a briefing.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service reported earlier that Armenia had decided to abandon Russian grain imports for political reasons and purchase more expensive Ukrainian grain instead using the European Union’s money. The SVR described Armenia’s plans as "kiss of Yerevan," referring to the kiss of Judas.