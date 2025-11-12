Russia, Oman relations remain stable, show positive trend — Shoigu

MUSCAT, November 12. /TASS/. Relations between Oman and Russia have shown resilience and a positive trend amid global developments, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian-Omani Strategic Dialogue.

The event is co-chaired by Shoigu and Secretary-General of Oman’s National Security Council Idris al Kindi. "The friendly ties between our countries have recently reached an important milestone, the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Amid the global processes that transform the world, our bilateral cooperation not only demonstrates resilience but even shows an upward trajectory," Shoigu noted.

The Security Council secretary said he expects to discuss the prospects for strengthening Russian-Omani security cooperation. "I have arrived in Oman with a large Russian interagency delegation. Consultations of working groups are on the agenda, during which the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation will also be addressed," he added.

Shoigu congratulated his Omani counterpart on the upcoming National Day of the Sultanate of Oman. "At the end of April, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Russia with a historic state visit. It accelerated the development of dialogue between Moscow and Muscat across all areas. During the Russian-Omani summit we signed a great number of agreements. We are now focused on implementing them," the Russian official said.

Earlier, the press service of the Russian Security Council reported that Shoigu, leading an interagency delegation, has arrived in Oman, where he will discuss security cooperation and the development of strategic projects with the country’s leadership. The meeting agenda includes talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Head of the Sultan’s Office Sultan al Nu’amani, and the Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi.