THE HAGUE, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the Netherlands expects that the kingdom will pay attention to Kiev's attempts to draw NATO into a direct armed confrontation with Moscow, it said commenting on the attempt of the Ukrainian special services to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter foiled by the FSB.

"According to the patterns that have already become familiar to the regime of Vladimir Zelensky and his Western patrons, the Kiev regime, according to the FSB of Russia, has made another attempt at provocation - it tried to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet. We hope that the Netherlands will finally pay attention to Kiev's endless attempts to draw the Alliance and the Kingdom into a direct military clash with Russia," the embassy said on Telegram.

It said that this action could lead to an "uncontrolled spiral of tension" between Russia and NATO and posed a real threat to European security.

Earlier, an FSB spokesperson told TASS that the FSB had foiled an operation by Ukrainian and British intelligence agencies to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile for its further use in a provocation against the largest NATO airbase in Romania.