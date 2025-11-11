MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. About eight Ukrainian brigades and several border guards of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are concentrated at Khatneye, but their morale is low, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"In the area of Khatneye, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have concentrated enough forces and means to hold the defense. At least eight brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are present in this area, and this is not counting the border guards of the State Border Guard Service. The moral and psychological state of these brigades is a different issue," the source said.

According to him, there are the 3rd separate heavy mechanized brigade, the 5th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 22nd separate mechanized brigade, the 61st separate mechanized brigade, the 113th separate air defense brigade, the 129th separate heavy mechanized brigade, and the 143rd, the 151st and 159th separate mechanized brigades at Khatneye.

The source said that a huge number of Ukrainian prisoners comes from this direction.