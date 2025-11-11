Russia, Kazakhstan to outline plans for future during Tokayev’s visit — Putin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. During Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s two-day state visit to Russia, the two countries will outline plans for cooperation in the middle-term perspective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning of a meeting with Tokayev.

"Today, we will have an opportunity to speak informally about all issues of special interest," Putin said. "And tomorrow, when our colleagues join us, we will discuss the entire agenda of our bilateral talks and, naturally, look into future plans. I believe we will end this year with good results and will outline immediate plans, as well as prospects for a medium-term perspective."

The Russian leader thanked Tokayev for finding time to come to Russia as was agreed earlier. "I am really glad," he said.

He also noted that although Russia and Kazakhstan are always in touch, such "protocol things also matter in interstate relations."