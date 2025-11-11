MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The militants of Ukraine’s 3rd separate assault brigade, fleeing from the offensive of Russian troops, leave their wounded soldiers on the battlefield near the village of Drobyshevo in the DPR, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS quoting radio interception.

"The 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Drobyshevo leaves its positions and abandons its guys. The militants flee at the slightest danger, abandoning their positions and their wounded comrades, with whom they swore an oath to defend Ukraine to the end," the source said.

According to the source, this situation shows that the brigade has been dubbed the "running team."

"It is with such ‘special forces’ that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hopes to restrain the rapid advance of the West group of forces in the Rubtsovo direction, where Russian troops have practically reached the Seversky Donets river. However, the purported ‘might’ of the 3rd brigade touted by the Ukrainian media is all hype," the source said.

Earlier, the law enforcement agencies, citing radio interception, said that the "Azov" fighters show little regard for the lives of military personnel from ancillary units.