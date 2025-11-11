Putin meets visiting Kazakh leader in Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed his visiting Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the Kremlin.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia takes place on November 11 and 12. Tokayev and Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda.

Apart from that, according to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, it is not ruled out that tomorrow Putin will inform Tokayev about the battlefield situation in the Ukrainian crisis and around prospects for peaceful settlement. He also said that Moscow would like to learn about the results of Tokayev’s talks with US President Donald Trump, but only if the Kazakh leader will be willing to tell about this.

Today, the two leaders are meeting informally, with the official part of the visit scheduled for Wednesday. Along with official talks, Putin and Tokayev will attend a plenary session of the 21st Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum via a video link.