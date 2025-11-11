Kazakh leader arrives in Kremlin for meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Kremlin where he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Tokayev arrived in Russia earlier in the day. According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the official program of his state visit will begin on Wednesday and today the leaders will speak informally, including during an unofficial dinner.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia takes place on November 11 and 12. Tokayev and Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda. On Wednesday, they will attend a plenary session of the 21st Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum via a video link, will make a statement to the press, and sign documents.