EU stonewalls Russia's requests to consult on drone incidents — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has offered to consult with Europe about the drone incidents Moscow has been accused of, but has received no response, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky told reporters.

"Moscow has not only requested consultations, Moscow has offered them from the very first day, literally, when the incidents occurred that led to completely unnecessary border closures and other unfriendly steps, but we have received absolutely no reaction," he said.

Lyubinsky said that these incidents are well-planned provocations.

"If the European side, let's say, makes accusations and is not ready to discuss, is not ready to conduct a dialogue on these accusations, I personally have no more questions," he said.