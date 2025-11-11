MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused London and the British media of a concerted smear campaign against Russia, pointing to the shameful scandal with the resignation of BBC’s general director and FT's malicious coverage of contacts between the foreign ministers of Russia and the United States.

"I would like to draw your attention to the latest facts of unprofessional and, I would say, generally harmful media coverage of certain events, including, perhaps, primarily by the British," the minister said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS. "What is happening at the BBC is no secret. The fact that some figures are trying to justify what happened and talk about such a staged campaign is a disgrace."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the lack of professionalism of the British media, noted that the scandalous BBC had also "edited" and in fact fabricated the story on the events in the city of Bucha. She called FT's story on the meeting between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio part of the information war against Russia, all in an effort to disrupt the Ukrainian settlement.