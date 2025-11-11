MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to discuss with Washington the resumption of preparations for a summit between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS.

Besides, bearing in mind the responsibility of the great powers to prevent nuclear war, Russia suggests that the United States extend the New START Treaty restrictions for a year.

The minister also noted that the UK is trying to compensate for its "weak military power" by trying to divide and conquer, giving the Baltic nations the role of provocateurs.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of Russian diplomacy.

On contacts between Putin and Trump

Russia remains committed to the agreements reached by the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. It was waiting for Washington to take the lead and name the place and time for a preparatory meeting for the Budapest summit, but it never did that.

Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the resumption of preparations for a meeting between Putin and Trump, "if and when the American side renews their proposal." Russia remains adamant that Budapest be the meeting place, "especially since Donald Trump at a meeting with [the Hungarian Prime Minister]. Viktor Orban confirmed Washington wanted Budapest as well."

About nuclear tests

In recent years, there has been "no indication" that anyone in the world is preparing to resume nuclear testing.

Moscow was alarmed by the admission of Robert Kadlec, a candidate for the post of assistant to the head of the Pentagon for nuclear deterrence, that the resumption of US nuclear tests was "dictated by geopolitical considerations." According to the minister, the United States may be shifting its stance on the principle that nuclear war is inadmissible.

Moscow has not yet received an explanation from Washington about what Trump meant when he announced the resumption of nuclear tests: "We are waiting for clarifications." Moscow knows that the United States is in dialogue with South Korea and Japan about potentially deploying its nuclear weapons there: "It's well known, and it's a very dangerous game."

Moscow is ready to hold talks with Washington about its concerns about Russia's allegedly "suspicious" underground activity, "that we are secretly digging deep underground somewhere, doing something there." The minister said that Russia had not announced nuclear tests. But if one of the nuclear powers conducts nuclear weapons tests, "Russia will do the same."

Moscow also sees no connection between the topic of "nuclear tests" raised by Washington and the Budapest summit.

On the possibility of extending the New START Treaty

Russia, mindful of the responsibility of the great powers to prevent nuclear war, proposes extending the New START Treaty restrictions for a year to "cool down," analyze and stop "measuring everything through the Ukrainian yardstick." It is possible to announce the extension of the New START Treaty restrictions for a year "any time before February 5," until its expiration.

To extend the New START Treaty for a year, consultations with the United States are not needed, only Washington's consent: "We have already said repeatedly that this proposal is a unilateral expression of goodwill from us."

On the Ukrainian settlement

Trump's statements about the need for sustainable settlement principles in Ukraine have become the basis for agreed understandings in Alaska. Russia "regularly" refers to the neo-Nazism in Ukraine in contacts with the United States, "they are well aware of our position." Trump was also "just discouraged" when he learned about the ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky's actions prove that he is a Nazi: "Where is the evidence to the contrary?" Also, Ukraine has done nothing in terms of human rights to join the EU, European Commissioner Marta Kos is not telling the truth here.

Russia cannot demonstrate weakness in the midst of the European Union aligning itself with Nazi values. Moscow now sees that Germany's repentance for Nazism is "doesn’t mean much." The German "Nazi relapses" are "alarming" and require "adherence to the principles when final settlements will be discussed" in Ukraine.

On BBC scandal

The British media often cover events "unprofessionally" and "maliciously." The scandal surrounding the resignation of the BBC’s general director amid reports that it had doctored a speech by US President Trump is "a disgrace."

Besides, contrary to British media reports, Lavrov said that his phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was polite, "without any disruptions," and Russia has nothing to apologize about: "Our conscience is clear."

On the submitted documents

The memorandum, "which the Financial Times journalists mention is a non-paper," an unofficial document, which was handed over to the United States before the telephone conversation between Putin and Trump, "a few days before this conversation."

The documents sent to Washington contained nothing but what was discussed in Alaska and "were not met with opposition" from the American side: "The purpose of these memoranda was to remind our American colleagues of what was discussed in Anchorage."

Besides, Trump never told Putin that Russia had allegedly planted a "subversive paper" in the United States, destroying all hopes for a settlement.

On London's provocations and the role of the Baltic States

London is trying to compensate for its "weak military power" by trying to "divide and conquer." And it is unclear how Britain will "wipe its hands clean" after the FSB exposed its role in the MiG-31 provocation.

The Baltic countries "greatly overestimate" their importance for Western Europe, with London relegating them to serve as provocateurs, with the goal of "creating as many problems as possible in relations with the Russian Federation." The Baltic states are trying to "provoke Russia into actions" that could trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty, triggering a full-scale war.

Lithuania's decision to close the border with Belarus is an "outrageous act." The EU should reflect on its responsibility for the behavior of the Baltic States and its obligations on Kaliningrad transit.

On the US aggression in Venezuela

The US policy towards Venezuela is misguided, and "will not elevate Washington's reputation in the eyes of the world community." Rather than dealing with the problem of drug trafficking in Venezuela, "it would be wiser for the United States to try and exterminate this phenomenon in Belgium."

Venezuela has not turned to Russia for military assistance or with a request for the deployment of Russian weapons on its territory: "No, they haven’t asked us."

On relations between Russia and China

Relations between Russia and China are those of close allies, "as our Chinese friends say, we work shoulder to shoulder, back to back in all spheres of international life. These are not just words."

The agreement between Russia and China on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation "remains fully relevant." The Foreign Ministry and other Russian agencies will consider what can be "used to enrich" the friendship treaty with China.