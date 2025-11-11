Baltic countries mere pawns in British game against Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are no more than bit players in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"All these smaller countries, these fledgling Europeans, Lithuania, Latvia and to a certain degree Estonia also, greatly overestimate their importance to Western Europeans, to the EU old-timers. And the few in Europe who still have a shred of common sense and indeed care about the continent’s security, and there are fewer and fewer of those, they understand perfectly well which provocative role was given to these Baltic countries, spearheaded by the British. This is also well-known," Lavrov said, commenting on Lithuania’s proposal to shut down the border with Belarus long-term and restrict transit to Kaliningrad.

On October 26, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda proposed to restrict transit to Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and shut down the border with Belarus indefinitely amid continued incidents with weather balloons. According to Vilnius, smugglers from Belarus use them to transport tobacco, and over the past month this took on mass proportions. That said, such incidents have not been registered on the part of the Kaliningrad Region.