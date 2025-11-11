Lithuania's decision to close border with Belarus is 'outrageous' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Lithuania’s decision to close its land border with Belarus is outrageous, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"Lithuania has now closed its border with Belarus. What’s more, it has done so while leaving hundreds of trucks belonging to Lithuanian carriers stranded on Belarusian territory. <…> This is an outrageous move," he stated.

On October 29, Lithuania shut its land border with Belarus, citing numerous incidents where balloons carrying contraband cigarettes were flown onto its territory, which posed a risk to civil aviation. Only the crossing at the town of Medininkai remains partially open, allowing transit traffic and returning diplomats to pass through. In response, Belarus stopped allowing Lithuanian trucks across the border, leaving over a thousand vehicles stuck in the neighboring country. Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said his state has no plans to reopen the border following Minsk’s decision to block Lithuanian trucks from returning.