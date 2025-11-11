Moscow working on measures to respond to EU multiple-entry visa ban for Russians

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow is working on measures to respond to the European Union’s ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

"Naturally," he told reporters when asked whether Moscow was looking at response measures. "Any unfriendly steps will receive an appropriate response, not necessarily a mirror response. So, we are analyzing how such measures will work in practice. We will react and build our policy depending on the degree of the ongoing visa frenzy."

On November 6, the European Commission (EC) announced a complete ban on issuing new multiple-entry visas to Russian citizens. According to the Russian mission to the EU, the ban stems from a fear that Europeans would know the truth about Russia during tourist exchanges and contacts between people.