THE HAGUE, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has called on the organization not to turn a blind eye to Ukraine’s attempts to use chemical agents for terrorist and military purposes.

"We would like to draw the OPCW’s attention to the Kiev regime’s continuing attempts to use chemical agents for terrorist and military purposes," the mission said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

It warned that Kiev’s reckless actions, which have "extremely unpredictable consequences," jeopardize Europe’s security.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said on October 8 that Moscow continued to register instances of the Kiev regime using chemical weapons and the presence of a network of laboratories for their production in Ukraine. According to the Russian diplomat, Russia has asked the OPCW technical secretariat to send expert to help technically as provided by the Chemical Weapons Convention. He said that provocations organized by Ukrainian special services and backed by Kiev’s allies had become possible "because the Ukrainian army has a wide access to Soviet-and Russian-made riot-control weapons both within Ukraine and in territories of the LPR and DPR (Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics – TASS) and some areas of the Kursk Region."