Trump-Putin call contained no talk of memorandum torpedoing peace process — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not say a single word during his most recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about the memorandum Moscow handed over allegedly making unreasonable demands on Ukraine and torpedoing the peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS.

The minister drew attention to a Financial Times publication claiming that the Trump-Putin summit in Budapest was canceled after Moscow had allegedly handed Washington a memorandum with demands regarding Ukraine.

"During the telephone conversation, President Trump did not utter a single word about us having delivered some document so provocative and subversive that it destroys all hopes for a settlement. Nothing of the sort happened," the minister stated, clarifying that the reference was to an informal document on understandings reached at the meeting in Anchorage. "President Putin responded positively to President Trump’s proposal to meet in Budapest, suggesting that the foreign ministries be tasked with preparing the meeting, which is exactly what we intended to do."

Numerous lies from Britain

Moreover, the minister drew attention to a Financial Times report claiming that Trump and Putin had agreed to meet in Budapest, tasking Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with preparing the planned summit. According to the publication, the two diplomats held talks, and prior to that, the Russian side had sent a stern memorandum that allegedly convinced Washington there was no point in continuing the dialogue. "There are numerous lies here, particularly regarding the sequence of events," Lavrov said. "The memorandum mentioned by the Financial Times was a so-called ‘non-paper’ — not an official document, but an entirely informal draft that was sent to our [US] colleagues several days before the Putin-Trump conversation, not after it."

The top Russian diplomat stated that the purpose of the memorandum was to remind the US side of what was discussed in Anchorage. "And what understandings — the ones we took away, at least, and the Americans do not deny it — were reached there during a meeting of the presidents in the United States of America. This informal document contained nothing but what was discussed in Anchorage and was not met with opposition from the American side," the minister said.

Expectations, lack of initiative

According to Lavrov, Trump said Marco Rubio would call him back. "He did so three days later. We had a good, polite conversation without any breakdowns, confirming the general direction based on our understanding in Anchorage, and parted on that note. The next step was supposed to be, as far as I understand, a meeting of representatives from foreign ministries, military departments and, presumably, intelligence agencies. But the US side never took that next step, we were expecting them to take the initiative on the specific time and place for such a preparatory meeting, since it was them who initially proposed preparing the summit. Instead, what we got was a public statement that there was no point in a meeting," the minister noted.

The minister also noted that when Rubio publicly commented on their telephone conversation, he did not mention noticing "any escalation." "Not at all. Look up the quote. If I remember correctly, he said it was a constructive conversation, which made it quite clear where we stand, so there is actually no need to meet. This can be interpreted in numerous ways, but those were the exact words," Lavrov added.

Clear conscience in dealings

"Russia’s conscience is clear. We have no reason to apologize for remaining faithful to what the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, discussed. And although we did not agree on every single point, we did reach a mutual understanding," the foreign minister noted.