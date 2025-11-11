If any nuclear power conducts nuclear weapons tests, Russia to respond in kind — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia will mirror any nuclear power that conducts nuclear weapons tests, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin outlined our position back in 2023, when he was asked about this issue during one of his speeches. He stated that if any of the nuclear powers conducts a nuclear weapons test – not a carrier test or a subcritical experiment, but an actual nuclear weapons test – then Russia will respond in kind," Lavrov recalled.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, as he claimed that some other countries are already doing the same. He did not clarify the exact nature of these trials or whether they would include imploding nuclear charges.

At a meeting with the Russian Security Council on November 5, Putin instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, as well as special services and civil agencies to gather and analyze additional information and "submit coordinated proposals on the possible start of preparations for nuclear weapons testing." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov then told a TASS correspondent that the president did not instruct them to begin preparations for tests; rather, he "instructed them to study the advisability of beginning preparations for such tests."