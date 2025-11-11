Foreign ministry, other authorities to consider enrichment of friendship treaty with China

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry and other authorities will consider ways of enriching the treaty of good neighborhood, friendship and cooperation with China, Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian mass media in the interview.

"Certainly, the developments evolve dramatically, the strategic interaction, the multi-aspect partnership with the People’s Republic of China is deepening, acquiring more and more new aspects," the minister said. "That is why we agreed with counterparts from other authorities to look whether there is any specific direction that can be used to enrich the treaty," Lavrov noted.

The Treaty of Good Neighborhood, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China was signed by President Vladimir Putin and President Jiang Zemin on July 16, 2001 in Moscow. Its term was twenty years. The treaty was renewed for five years in June 2021.