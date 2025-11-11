US should focus its anti-drug efforts on Belgium, not Venezuela — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Washington would be better off addressing drug trafficking in Belgium than in Venezuela, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media, including TASS.

"Rather than deal with Nigeria and Venezuela to destroy drugs there and seize oil fields in the process, it would probably be better for everyone if the United States dealt with exterminating this phenomenon in Belgium," he said. "Especially since there are already American and other troops over there, there would be no need to chase after some boats with three people in each of them."

"I can't close the Venezuela issue without mentioning our position on the unacceptability of the actions that the United States is taking under the pretext of combating drug trafficking, destroying boats, as they claim, carrying drugs without trial or investigation, even without bringing any charges against anyone," Lavrov said. "This is not how law-abiding countries act, but those which consider themselves above the law. And, for that matter, there have been reports recently about how Belgium is rapidly turning into a drug state where bribes, blackmail in all areas, from customs to police, violence, and a shadow economy based on drug trafficking are rampant.

"So I am sure that this line, which the administration of [US President] Donald Trump has now chosen in relation to Venezuela, will not lead to anything good, it will not enhance Washington's reputation in the eyes of the world community."