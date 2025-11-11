Trump's words on settlement in Ukraine become basis for understandings in Alaska — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements on the necessity of sustainable principles for the settlement in Ukraine have become the basis for agreed understandings in Alaska, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media.

"If the West does realize the hopelessness of such a scenario that it should not demand a cessation of hostilities in order to continue pumping Ukraine with weapons, but should act as President Trump proposed at the time, before Alaska, when he said that a ceasefire will not solve anything, and the conflict must be ended based on sustainable settlement principles," Lavrov said. "True, Europe tried later, and not without success, to drag him back into its camp of truce, support for Ukraine, 'not a step back, not an inch to the left'. Nevertheless, President Trump said it. And generally, this became the basis for the understandings that were clearly agreed on in Anchorage," he added.

"By the way, this is what makes the Republican administration, the administration of Donald Trump different from its predecessor, the administration of Joe Biden," the minister stressed.