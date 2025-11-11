Pentagon nominee indicates plans to achieve goals through nuclear threats — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Robert Kadlec, the nominee for the position of US Assistant Secretary of War for Nuclear Deterrence, has openly declared his intention to pursue national goals through the threat of nuclear weapons use, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS, held in a mixed online and in-person format.

"Mr. Kadlec, who is seeking the post of assistant to the secretary of war, stated that nuclear options should be developed to address certain potential regional conflicts. This is quite a remarkable statement. In other words, it directly indicates that this individual, as assistant to the secretary of war, intends to view the use of nuclear weapons as a tool for achieving the objectives the United States deems necessary in specific regions," the Russian foreign minister noted.