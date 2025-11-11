Russia ready to discuss with US resumption of preparatory work for Putin-Trump summit

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to discuss with Washington the resumption of preparations for the summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to discuss the suspicions that our American colleagues have that we are secretly digging deep underground, doing something there, and we are also ready to discuss with our American colleagues the resumption of preparatory work for the summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States proposed by them," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. However, the summit was later postponed indefinitely because the two sides could not agree on how to achieve a meaningful result in settling the Ukrainian conflict.

Both Moscow and Washington said the meeting was postponed, not canceled, and would take place when the conditions were right.