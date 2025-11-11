Russia still has no explanation from US on Trump’s words about nuclear testing — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia has still not received explanations from the American side regarding what US President Donald Trump meant when he spoke about resuming nuclear testing, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.

"As I've said before, we have not received an explanation from our American colleagues about what Trump meant: nuclear tests, tests of delivery systems, or subcritical tests, which do not involve a nuclear reaction and are permitted under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty," the top diplomat said. "There has been no response yet," he emphasized.

At the same time, the foreign minister noted that it is inappropriate to speak about a simultaneous announcement by Moscow and Washington of their intentions to carry out these kinds of tests.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether this included the detonation of nuclear warheads.