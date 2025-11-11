No country shows signs of resuming nuclear testing in recent years — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. No country in the world has shown any signs of resuming nuclear testing in recent years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.

"If we're talking about facts, we conducted our last test in 1991, while the Americans did so in 1993. That was over 30 years ago. China conducted its last test not that far off too. The most recent nuclear weapon test was carried out by North Korea in 2017," the top diplomat pointed out. "And since then, there have been no signs that anyone is ready to return to this practice," he added.

Lavrov pointed out that he finds it hard to say what is behind the US position on nuclear tests, because what US President Donald Trump said about "allegedly renewed, ongoing tests in Russia and China does not correspond to reality." "Other tests, including subcritical ones without nuclear warheads, were not banned by anyone. That’s why we are trying to get a clarification," he pointed out.