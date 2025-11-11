Washington simply needs to agree to extend New START Treaty for year — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for a year does not require consultations with the US, but only Washington’s approval, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media.

"We have repeatedly said that our proposal is a unilateral goodwill gesture. No consultations are necessary for the US to support our approach. They just need to say: 'OK, we will not raise the quantitative levels of the New START within a year,'" the top diplomat said in response to a TASS question. "At the very least, Russia is complying with its unilateral obligation. No other action is needed," Lavrov pointed out.

At a Security Council meeting on September 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to adhere to the New START limitations for one year after the treaty expires in February 2026. However, according to the Russian leader, this would only be done if Washington did the same.