Russian ambassador to New Delhi offers condolences over deadly explosion

NEW DELHI, November 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov has offered condolences over the tragic aftermath of a car explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi.

"Shocked by the explosion at the Red Fort. Confident that the ongoing thorough investigation will determine the cause of the incident. We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the diplomat wrote on his X page.

On Monday evening, a car exploded at a traffic light near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. According to official reports, 12 people died and around 20 were injured. The Russian embassy in India told TASS that there were no Russians among the dead or injured.

The explosion is being investigated as a terrorist attack, with traces of ammonium nitrate — a chemical that can be used to make explosives—found at the scene.

A high state of alert has been imposed in New Delhi and the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Mumbai, Bihar, Kerala, and several other regions. Patrols have been reinforced along India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, while airports and train stations in New Delhi, Chennai, and other major cities have introduced additional security measures.