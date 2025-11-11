State Duma adopts draft appeal on escalation at Venezuelan borders

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The State Duma has approved a draft appeal on the escalation of tensions in the Caribbean Sea near the borders of Venezuela, calling on parliaments of the UN countries and the international community to condemn the increased US military presence in the region.

"The State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation appeals to the parliaments of the United Nations member states, international parliamentary organizations and the world community and calls on them to strongly condemn the heightened military presence of the United States of America in the southern Caribbean Sea near the territorial waters of Venezuela on the pretext of combating drug cartels," the document, adopted at a plenary session, says.

In the appeal, the deputies voiced strong support and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership in safeguarding national sovereignty, while stressing the importance of its stable and independent development.

"The international community must immediately and unconditionally condemn the threats and the use of force against Venezuela and advocate for the preservation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, stability and cooperation," the appeal read.

Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier that Venezuela is currently "in a difficult situation of challenges and struggle for its sovereignty. We see how they are trying to impose a puppet government from the outside, to split society. The people of Venezuela have made their choice in favor of independence, which the world community must take into account," he stated.