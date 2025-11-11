IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight drone strikes on Russian territory

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 37 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in a drone attack on the Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin said.

TASS has gathered the key information about the drone strikes.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 37 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- Ten drones were downed over Crimea, eight over the Saratov Region, seven over the Oryol Region, three over the Lipetsk Region, another three over the Rostov Region, three more over the Black Sea, one over the Bryansk Region, another one over the Voronezh Region, and one over the Kaluga Region.

Damage reported in Saratov Region

- Saratov Region Governor Roman Basargin warned about the threat of a drone attack at about 2:00 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday (11:00 p.m. GMT on Monday).

- He said later that a drone strike had damaged civilian infrastructure facilities.

- Response teams are working on the ground.

Weekly statistics

- Eight Russian civilians were killed in the Ukrainian army’s shelling attacks in the past week, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

- As many as 45 people, including six minors, suffered injuries.

- In addition, 42 civilians were injured in Ukrainian drone strikes in the past seven days.