US fails to clarify its position on nuclear tests — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, November 10. /TASS/. The United States has refused to clarify its position concerning tests of nuclear weapons, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said after a meeting of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"At today’s meeting of the Preparatory Commission for the CTBT, the United States again failed to explain its position on nuclear tests," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Instead, the US delegation focused on technical and financial issues and accused Russia of allegedly conducting nuclear tests (without any proof, as usual)," he wrote. "Sad and quite strange."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.