Draft appeal on escalation near Venezuela borders submitted to State Duma — Russian MP

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs has submitted to the lower house a draft appeal to the parliaments of UN member states and the international community over rising tensions in the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela’s borders, which is set to be reviewed on November 11, committee chairman and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky told journalists.

"The Committee has proposed that the Council of the State Duma add the draft appeal to the agenda of the November 11 plenary session," the legislator said.

As the draft appeal states, State Duma deputies plan to call on the parliaments of UN member states, international parliamentary organizations, and the global community "to strongly condemn the increased military presence of the United States in the southern part of the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela’s territorial waters under the pretext of combating drug cartels."

The document also states that MPs "express firm support and solidarity with the leadership of Venezuela in defending national sovereignty and emphasize the importance of the country’s stable and independent development." "The international community must immediately and unconditionally condemn the threats or use of force against Venezuela and advocate for preserving Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, stability, and cooperation," the draft appeal stresses.