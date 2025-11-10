MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Forces from Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminated two platoons worth of Ukrainian military personnel and destroyed over 12 pieces of equipment during the liberation of Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian security forces told TASS.

"The enemy lost upwards of two platoons of personnel and more than 12 pieces of equipment," the source said.

He said that assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army, sliced through the liberated settlement of Novonikolayevka, breaking through some six kilometers of the enemy’s defenses and liberating Novoye in the Zaporozhye Region. Russian troops took more than 14 square kilometers of territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Battlegroup East had liberated two settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, Sladkoye and Novoye.