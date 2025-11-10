Maintaining nuclear testing moratorium to allow US to be on par with Russia, China — envoy

VIENNA, November 10. /TASS/. The US desire to be "on equal footing with Russia and China" can be easily achieved by maintaining the moratorium on nuclear testing, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. He did not specify what kind of testing he was referring to or whether it included detonating nuclear warheads.

"We have, of course, taken note of the fact that the US wants to 'be on equal footing' with Russia and China. This is a perfectly understandable aspiration. Moreover, it is easy to achieve. To be on equal footing in terms of nuclear testing, one simply needs to adhere to a national moratorium, as Moscow and Beijing are doing," he said during the 65th session of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

The envoy emphasized that Russia has always strictly adhered to its obligations under the CTBT and has no plans to deviate from them. However, in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that if the US or other states parties to the treaty conduct such tests, Russia will also have to take appropriate countermeasures.

Ulyanov explained that the US position on this fundamental issue remains unclear and that Russia’s special services and relevant civil agencies have been instructed to gather additional information regarding Washington's possible plans to resume nuclear weapons testing. US representatives could use the current session of the Preparatory Commission to provide clear and detailed explanations, which Russia considers to be of fundamental importance, the diplomat concluded.