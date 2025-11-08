Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. In an attempt to discredit current US leader Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden attacked all the allied European monarchies, calling them undemocratic regimes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed to Biden's criticism of Trump. The former president reproached the current US leader for embarrassing the country, saying that "there are no kings in democracies."

"Someone woke Biden up, and he said, verbatim: 'There are no kings in democracies.’ He was targeting Trump but ended up criticizing the UK. We are waiting for King Charles III to wake up and learn from his US friend Joe that there is no democracy in Britain: it is either a monarchy or a democracy," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also did not rule out in this regard that "there will be more work for PACE, which is literally obliged to adopt a resolution condemning the rollback of democracy in Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and other European countries.".