MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Specialized forums for discussing and developing solutions to combat neo-Nazism and neocolonialism should be held to establish relations between peoples and establish peace, Georgy Muradov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation, said.

"We will hold forums such as this one, but also specialized ones on neocolonialism, neo-Nazism, and public involvement in efforts to establish relations between the nations. We need peace, that's for sure, but so that order is restored on the modern territory of the remaining part of Ukraine and so that Russia does not feel a threat to its security, so that this security in relations with the West is indivisible and unified for all participants in global processes," he told reporters after the Yalta International Forum.

Muradov said that today it is necessary to draw public attention to such phenomena as neo-Nazism and neocolonialism.

"Blocking official diplomacy and government actions is a very dangerous phenomenon. It does not allow the states to build a normal policy, therefore, the involvement of the broad masses of the public is required. We talked about the importance of such major forums as the forum against neo-Nazism and the forum against neocolonialism. It is present in a special form today, because even in Europe, relations between different nations, major players and small countries are close to the neocolonial understanding of the exploitation of small countries, their capabilities, resources," he stressed.

About the forum

The Yalta International Forum was held in Moscow on November 6 and 7. The central topics were the development of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya, the activities of the International Association of Friends of Crimea, as well as topical issues of the development of the international situation. TASS acts as the general information partner of the Yalta International Forum - 2025.