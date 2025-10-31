Russia lodges strong protest with Japan over military drills near its territory — MFA

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Japanese Embassy in Moscow has received a strong protest over the Joint Exercise 2025 military drills, which took place near Russian territory, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"On October 31, a strong protest was lodged with the Japanese Embassy in Moscow over the Joint Exercise 2025 military drills held on October 20-31, which covered the entire territory of Japan, including areas of Hokkaido Island in geographical proximity to Russia," the ministry said. "In particular, it was emphasized that such provocative military activity poses a potential threat to the security of Russia's Far Eastern borders," the statement noted.

The ministry emphasized that in this context, Russia expressed concern about the fact that the the Typhon missile system, which is designed to launch medium-and intermediate-range missiles, was deployed at the US military base in Iwakuni as part of the Japan-US Resolute Dragon 25 drills (which took place on September 11-25) and has not yet been removed from the Japanese archipelago. "In this regard, we note that Russia reserves the right to take the necessary retaliatory measures to ensure an adequate level of security," the ministry added.