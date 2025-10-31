MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. By liberating Krasnogorskoye the Russian army has made another long stride towards trapping the Ukrainian forces in Orekhovo and Gulyaipole in a pincer movement, says Sergey Yurchenko, a member of the regional legislative assembly, deputy chairman of the committee on defense, interaction with law enforcement agencies, and emergency situations, and participant in the special military operation.

"Having taken Krasnogorskoye, our army continues to implement the plan to liberate Zaporozhye. We are advancing daily toward the region's main city, which remains under Kiev's control. We are now trapping the Ukrainian forces in Orekhovo and Gulyaipole in a pincer movement," he told TASS.

He also noted that the Russian army is bypassing the enemy's heavily defended fortified areas in order to preserve manpower and equipment.