Moscow reaffirms stance in favor of ending US economic embargo on Cuba — MFA

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Washington is using all means to intensify economic pressure on Havana, while Moscow reiterates its stance in favor of immediately removing Cuba from the US list of "state sponsors of terrorism," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"Washington is using all means to tighten the economic pressure on Havana. In this regard, we reaffirm our position in favor of immediately removing Cuba from the odious US list of 'country sponsors of terrorism.' Havana has an impeccable reputation as an eager participant in international cooperation in countering terrorism," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova recalled that the American blockade of Cuba is a long-standing sanctions campaign waged by the United States against the Island of Freedom to achieve its main goal — toppling an undesirable government. According to her, it is a clear example of blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. She stressed that these illegal, unilateral restrictive measures are also meant to intimidate other countries seeking to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Cuba.

Havana resolution

"We welcome the virtually unanimous adoption by the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on October 29 of the resolution, annually submitted by Havana, 'Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.' An overwhelming majority of countries voted for it (165), seven [voted] against, and 12 abstained. Russia, as always, strongly supported this document and made a corresponding statement during its consideration, which was set out in the address by Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN in New York, at the UN General Assembly meeting on this agenda item on October 28," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, the adoption of this resolution once again demonstrated the international community’s firm condemnation of Washington’s unilateral restrictive measures against Havana, which grossly violate the basic principles and norms of international law, hinder Cuba’s participation in international and regional cooperation, and infringe on the inalienable right of Cuban citizens to a dignified life.

"For our part, guided by the principles of the UN Charter, we will continue to join the global majority in advocating for the full and unconditional lifting of the embargo and against Cuba’s continued inclusion in this list of states," she concluded.

"We will continue to support the leadership and fraternal people of Cuba in their struggle to protect state sovereignty and consistently strengthen the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership across the widest range of areas, in line with the agreements reached during the May talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.".