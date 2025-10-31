Kremlin defers question on use of short-, medium-range missiles in Ukraine to top brass

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said questions about whether Russia is using medium- and short-range missiles to strike Ukraine should be redirected to the Defense Ministry.

"I cannot tell you. Talking about what kinds of missiles and warheads are being employed - that's a question for the military. You need to ask the Defense Ministry about this," Peskov said, responding to Ukraine’s claim that Russia has recently conducted intensive strikes using 9M729 missiles fired from Iskander-M systems.

When asked whether these missiles were the reason the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Peskov recalled that "indeed, the US made claims at that time, but the Russian side refuted all of those with very strong arguments and explained that the accusations were unfounded."

The United States suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty in February 2019, citing alleged violations by Russia. Washington had first raised these accusations in July 2014, claiming that Moscow breached the agreement by developing the 9M729 missile, which purportedly exceeded the treaty’s range limit of 500 kilometers.

Moscow rejected the allegations, presenting counterclaims regarding elements of the US missile defense system in Europe. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the 9M729’s design does not allow it to carry enough fuel to fly beyond 500 kilometers. According to Russian military officials, the missile’s range is 480 kilometers - within the treaty’s limits - and it differs from its predecessor, the 9M728, only in that it has a more powerful warhead and an improved guidance system.

In October 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Washington’s assessment mistaken and criticized the dismantling of the arms control framework. He also floated the idea of not deploying 9M729 missiles in the European part of Russia, but noted that such a step would be possible only if NATO took reciprocal measures.

This August, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow no longer considers itself bound by its self-imposed moratorium on the deployment of medium-and short-range missiles, as the conditions necessary to uphold it no longer exist.