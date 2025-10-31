Russian army destroys bridge across Volchya River near Pokrovskoye

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed a bridge spanning the Volchya River near Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, aiming to hinder the flow of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition to Ukrainian forces.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "To ensure the successful operations of Russian military units near the village of Pokrovskoye in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, to disrupt the supply of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and supplies, and prevent the arrival of Ukrainian military personnel to compensate for enemy losses, the command decided to eliminate the road bridge over the Volchya River in this area."

The strike was carried out by a crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces using air-launched weapons. Following the attack, the bridge - used by Ukrainian militants - was rendered inoperable, as confirmed by real-time monitoring footage provided by the Defense Ministry.